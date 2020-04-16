CHI St. Joseph Postpones Move Of Women’s And Pediatric Services From Bryan To College Station

Babies will continue to be delivered at CHI St. Joseph’s Bryan hospital for the foreseeable future.

CEO Theron Park announced this summer’s move of women’s and pediatric services to College Station has been postponed indefinitely due to coronavirus.

News release from CHI St. Joseph Health:

CHI St. Joseph Health will postpone moving women’s and pediatric services to College Station Hospital, located at 1604 Rock Prairie Road, previously College Station Medical Center.

Earlier this year, CHI St. Joseph announced the decision to move women’s and in-patient pediatric services to College Station Hospital. At the time, a final move date had not been determined, as much planning needed to take place. However the expectation was that this move would occur sometime this summer.

Due to the challenges COVID-19 has created in the last month and the uncertainty with how long it will last, the decision has been made to postpone this move.

“We want to ensure this project has suitable planning so that we’re able to offer our patients the very best experience, and pausing until we can fully focus on that it is the best decision,” said Theron Park, CEO at CHI St. Joseph Health.

Once a new timeline for the move has been identified, we will communicate that with our team members, medical staff and the community.

For more information, please visit CHIStJoseph.org/womens for more information.