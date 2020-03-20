CHI St. Joseph Health Coronavirus Announcements

CHI St. Joseph Health announced three changes Friday due to coronavirus.

President Theron Park says elective surgeries and outpatient procedures have been put on hold.

The hospital visitation policy is now one visitor per day per patient.

And CHI’s respiratory clinic has moved to their urgent care building in south College Station.

Click below for comments from Theron Park, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver about Friday’s announcements, how well patients are following instructions to call before appearing at family clinics, and how the CHI St. Joseph workforce is handling the pandemic.

