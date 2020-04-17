Chennedy Carter Drafted No. 4 by Atlanta Dream in 2020 WNBA Draft

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was drafted by the Atlanta Dream with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft on Friday evening. Carter becomes the highest drafted player in program history.

The Mansfield, Texas, native and three-time All-American became the 14th player selected in the WNBA Draft in program history, and the third to be taken by the Dream (Courtney Walker – 2016, Morenike Atunrase – 2008). Carter now overtakes Kelsey Bone as the highest drafted Aggie (5th – 2013) in the WNBA Draft, and joins Bone as the only players from A&M taken in the first round.

A&M’s second all-time leading scorer was the second-highest draft eligible junior to be taken in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Carter is the most prolific scorer in this year’s draft, leading all draftees with 22.5 points per game in her career. She is one of the most decorated player in program history, holding numerous records and eight All-American selections.

Of the 14 Aggies drafted in program history, 13 have come in the Gary Blair era. Twelve of those selections have occurred since 2008. Carter and Sydney Colson (Chicago Sky) now represent Texas A&M as the two Aggies on a current WNBA roster.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft was held virtually on ESPN as the draftees participated remotely.

Gary Blair Quote

“Chennedy Carter has had a great career, not only at Texas A&M, but with USA basketball. She has been a great role model and helped the way young ladies look up to college athletics.

I’ve coached since 1980 in college basketball. I’ve never had a guard that can create offense as fast and efficient as Chennedy does for herself and others with her passing and ball handling.

She will become a great pro because of her passion and her quest to improve her game in every aspect. Number three will be missed but never forgotten at Texas A&M.”

Aggies Drafted Throughout the Years

Year Player Team Round Pick

2001 Jaynetta Saunders Cleveland Rockers 2nd 27

2004 Toccara Williams San Antonio Silver Stars 3rd 34

2008 Morenike Atunrase Atlanta Dream 2nd 24

2008 A’Quonesia Franklin Sacramento Monarchs 3rd 38

2009 Danielle Gant Chicago Sky 2nd 16

2010 Tanisha Smith Seattle Storm 2nd 22

2011 Sydney Colson Connecticut Sun 2nd 16

2011 Danielle Adams San Antonio Silver Stars 2nd 20

2012 Tyra White Los Angeles Sparks 2nd 16

2012 Sydney Carter Chicago Sky 3rd 27

2013 Kelsey Bone New York Liberty 1st 5

2016 Courtney Walker Atlanta Dream 2nd 16

2016 Jordan Jones Chicago Sky 3rd 34

2020 Chennedy Carter Atlanta Dream 1st 4

