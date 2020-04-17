Chennedy Carter Drafted No. 4 by Atlanta Dream in 2020 WNBA Draft

 LISTEN LIVE 
Posted by Sports Friday, April 17th, 2020

 

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M guard Chennedy Carter was drafted by the Atlanta Dream with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft on Friday evening. Carter becomes the highest drafted player in program history.

The Mansfield, Texas, native and three-time All-American became the 14th player selected in the WNBA Draft in program history, and the third to be taken by the Dream (Courtney Walker – 2016, Morenike Atunrase – 2008). Carter now overtakes Kelsey Bone as the highest drafted Aggie (5th – 2013) in the WNBA Draft, and joins Bone as the only players from A&M taken in the first round.

A&M’s second all-time leading scorer was the second-highest draft eligible junior to be taken in the 2020 WNBA Draft. Carter is the most prolific scorer in this year’s draft, leading all draftees with 22.5 points per game in her career. She is one of the most decorated player in program history, holding numerous records and eight All-American selections.

Of the 14 Aggies drafted in program history, 13 have come in the Gary Blair era. Twelve of those selections have occurred since 2008. Carter and Sydney Colson (Chicago Sky) now represent Texas A&M as the two Aggies on a current WNBA roster.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft was held virtually on ESPN as the draftees participated remotely.

Gary Blair Quote

“Chennedy Carter has had a great career, not only at Texas A&M, but with USA basketball. She has been a great role model and helped the way young ladies look up to college athletics.

I’ve coached since 1980 in college basketball. I’ve never had a guard that can create offense as fast and efficient as Chennedy does for herself and others with her passing and ball handling.

She will become a great pro because of her passion and her quest to improve her game in every aspect. Number three will be missed but never forgotten at Texas A&M.”

 

Aggies Drafted Throughout the Years

Year      Player                                Team                                               Round                 Pick

2001      Jaynetta Saunders          Cleveland Rockers                         2nd                       27

2004      Toccara Williams             San Antonio Silver Stars               3rd                        34

2008      Morenike Atunrase        Atlanta Dream                               2nd                       24

2008      A’Quonesia Franklin       Sacramento Monarchs                 3rd                        38

2009      Danielle Gant                   Chicago Sky                                     2nd                       16

2010      Tanisha Smith                  Seattle Storm                                 2nd                       22

2011      Sydney Colson                 Connecticut Sun                            2nd                       16

2011      Danielle Adams               San Antonio Silver Stars               2nd                       20

2012      Tyra White                       Los Angeles Sparks                        2nd                       16

2012      Sydney Carter                  Chicago Sky                                     3rd                        27

2013      Kelsey Bone                     New York Liberty                           1st                        5

2016      Courtney Walker             Atlanta Dream                               2nd                       16

2016      Jordan Jones                    Chicago Sky                                     3rd                        34

2020      Chennedy Carter             Atlanta Dream                               1st                        4

Story courtesy of Texas A&M Athletics

