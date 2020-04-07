Changes to Meal Distribution from Bryan and College Station ISD

Changes are coming to meal distribution in Bryan ISD and College Station ISD to enhance social distancing practices.

Starting Monday, April 13, both school districts will distribute meals on Monday and Thursday only.

On Monday, families will receive three days of meals, and on Thursday, families will receive two days of meals.

A reminder that due to a scheduled school holiday this Friday, April 10, there will be no lunch or breakfast distribution from either school district.

Joint news release from BISD and CSISD:

All other times, locations, and requirements remain the same.

These changes are designed to enhance social distancing practices and further protect child nutrition staff, volunteers, and members of our community who are picking up meals.

For more information about these changes please visit:

www.csisd.org

www.bryanisd.org/covid19