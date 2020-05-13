California State University System Will Keep Campuses Closed in Fall

California State University System Will Keep Campuses Closed in FallSports Wednesday, May 13th, 2020
The California State University System has announced all 23 of its campuses will remain closed for on-site classes during the 2020 fall semester.
The decision follows an earlier move by Cal State Fullerton, which announced its plans for remote fall instruction back in April.
One of the system’s schools, Fresno State, is slated to play Texas A&M in football October 10th at Kyle Field.
Posted by Zach Taylor on May 13 2020.