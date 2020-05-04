Byron Wins at Virtual Dover International

_William Byron showed he’s the sharpest gamer in NASCAR’s iRacing Series with his third victory in four events. Byron passed Timmy Hill with seven laps remaining at virtual Dover International Speedway, where NASCAR had been scheduled to race Sunday. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has consistently been the best of the NASCAR professionals in simulated racing. Hendrick drivers have won four straight iRacing events, including Alex Bowman’s victory last week at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.