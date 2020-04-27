Bush Library And Museum Cancels July 4th’s “I Love America” And Other Events

Coronavirus is taking away the July 4th “I Love America” celebration at the Bush Library and Museum.

Spokesman David Anaya says the decision follows social distancing guidelines and discussion with community partners.

Anaya says coronavirus has resulted in cancelling other activities through July that includes Junteenth, educational programs, and summer camps.

New activities are starting online at bush41.org. That includes video tours by museum director Warren Finch.

The museum’s archives department also continues an online presence.

Click below for comments from David Anaya, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

