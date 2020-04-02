BTU Update on WTAW

General Manager Gary Miller visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about payment options, the suspension of disconnects due to nonpayment, maintenance during this time of year, how their crews are handling social distancing, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Listen to “BTU General Manager Gary Miller on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.