 LISTEN LIVE 

BTU Update on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, April 2nd, 2020

General Manager Gary Miller visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about payment options, the suspension of disconnects due to nonpayment, maintenance during this time of year, how their crews are handling social distancing, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Listen to “BTU General Manager Gary Miller on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138430

Posted by on Apr 2 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-