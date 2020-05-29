BTU Extends Electric Rate Reduction

BTU customers will continue to pay reduced electric rates.

That’s after the BTU board voted to extend a 15 percent cut through June.

This will be the third month of the cost reduction.

From BTU/city of Bryan:

The Board of Directors of Bryan Texas Utilities (BTU) voted to extend a rate-reduction measure, which was originally set to expire at the end of May. The reduction of the power supply adjustment by one-half will result in an approximate 15% reduction in electric costs for customers. This reduction was initially applied to all energy consumption in April and May and will now also apply to all energy usage through the month of June.

There are several components of BTU electric rates, including the power supply adjustment. The power supply adjustment is used to recover the cost of fuel for power plants and to purchase and sell energy in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market to meet the needs of our community. Because of efficient management by BTU’s Qualified Scheduling Entity (QSE) and favorable market prices over the past two months, BTU is able to extend this cost reduction to its customers.

“As stated earlier, reducing the power supply adjustment by one-half equates to an approximate 15% reduction in electric costs,” said BTU General Manager Gary Miller. “BTU would normally make these adjustments over a much longer time frame, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the local economy, the BTU Board of Directors wanted to provide this accelerated rate reduction to help our customers when they most need it.”

Customers can be assured that BTU will continue providing safe and reliable energy throughout this COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.