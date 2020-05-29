Bryan’s Boys & Girls Club Center To Reopen June 1

Monday marks the return of in-person activities at the Boys and Girls center in Bryan.

CEO Tiffany Parker says the board and staff decided to keep the Caldwell center closed, and limit the Bryan center to 75 children out of a normal capacity of 150.

The Bryan center will be open weekdays from eight until five.

Parker says the summertime schedule could be extended, depending on decisions from the local school districts.

Click below for comments from Tiffany Parker, visiting with WTAW’s Bill Oliver.

Listen to “Boys & Girls Club Bryan center reopens June 1” on Spreaker.

From the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley:

In the weeks leading up to the announcement by Governor Abbot regarding Reopen Texas Phase 2, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley (BGCBV) anticipated Boys & Girls Clubs across the state would be given a green light to reopen. Under the direction of Tiffany S. Parker, Chief Executive Officer, staff worked diligently to draft safety protocols, acquire necessary equipment, and complete hours of rigorous training so a limited number of members may return to the Club on June 1st 2020. With the support of officials on the local, state, and national levels as well as key stake holders BGCBV leadership and staff believe we have a comprehensive plan to safely reopen our facility.

Our primary concern has always been and will remain the health and safety of the kids we serve. Their parents, guardians, and local community leaders place an enormous amount of trust in our organization. It is due to this abundance of caution we are setting a maximum occupancy of 75 members at this time. Bryan AND Caldwell units will be served through the Central Unit in Bryan, Texas. Memberships will be available on a first come first serve basis, more details on how to sign up will be included below.

The difficult decision to close the Club’s doors was made March 13th with a hope to reopen in a few short weeks. As the pandemic drew on staff at the Clubs worked hard to fill the nutrition and education gaps created by Bryan ISD & Caldwell ISD closures. BGCBV members were able to collect weekly box lunches, snacks, interactive games, and coloring books from the Clubs. These boxes helped fill a small part of the hole left by the closure of the Clubs. We are anxious to reopen and serve the kids who need us most.

For more than 60 years the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley has served countless Brazos Valley youth. Our focus on Youth Development through 5 core program areas: Character & Leadership, Education & Career, Healthy & Life Skills, the Arts, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, and Specialized Initiatives has made a major impact on the lives of those who come through our doors.

For more information on membership to the Clubs and Covid-19 reopening protocols please visit https://www.bgcbv.org/what-we-do/reopening-membership/ email: nancy@bgcbv.org or call Nancy Dee Paschal (979) 739-7434.