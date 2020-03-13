Bryan’s Boys And Girls Club Closes Until Further Notice

From the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley:

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley leadership and staff have been closely monitoring developments related to COVID-19.

After consulting with Boys & Girls Club of America and local public health officials we have made the difficult decision to close our doors until further notice.

We will remain in contact with Bryan ISD officials and plan to re-open our doors when local schools do, which at this time is scheduled to be March 23rd.

At this time our Caldwell Unit will remain open in keeping with the Caldwell ISD decision to continue classes.

Our primary concern has always been and will remain the health and safety of the kids we serve.

This unwavering commitment has made the decision to close even more difficult.

We serve the kids who need us most.

Their parents, guardians, and local community leaders place an enormous amount of trust in our staff and volunteers.

It is due to an abundance of caution and in keeping with this commitment we feel compelled to make this difficult call.