Bryan School Board To Consider Giving Emergency Power To The Superintendent And Postpone May Bond Election

The Bryan ISD school board has announced an emergency meeting April 1 at 11 a.m. by video conference.

The board will consider moving the $175 million dollar bond issue from May 2 to the general election on November 3.

Click HERE to read and download the proposed Bryan ISD order postponing the May bond election to the November general election.

The agenda also includes an executive session, followed by consideration of giving emergency power to the superintendent.

Click HERE to read and download the proposed Bryan ISD “RESOLUTION DELEGATING AUTHORITY TO THE SUPERINTENDENT TO ACT IN PLACE OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES DURING AN EMERGENCY CLOSURE”

The proposed Bryan ISD resolution states in part:

The Board of Trustees makes the following delegations to the Superintendent and designee(s):

1. The authority to act in the place of the Board under Policy DEA (LOCAL) and thus make all decisions regarding payment of employees during an emergency closure, to implement, suspend, or modify the provisions of Board Policy DEA(LOCAL), and to make determinations regarding the purpose and parameters of any such payments;

2. The authority to alter the Bryan ISD 2019-2020 school calendar by changing and/or adding school/instructional hours and work/school days as necessitated by any emergency closure or related concerns;

3. The authority to act in place of the Board under Policy DEC (Local) regarding employee leave and thus create guidelines and make decisions regarding absences, leave time, leave days, and compensation of any employee who is quarantined as a result of COVID19 and/or who tests positive for COVID-19 and who presents appropriate medical documentation regarding themselves and/or an immediate family member, in compliance with Texas and federal law;

4. To the extent permitted by law, the authority to act in place of the Board under Policy DEC (Local) regarding employee leave as it relates to payment and usage of leave to employees who were on leave or take leave during the emergency for reasons unrelated to COVID-19;

5. The authority act in place of the Board to suspend or modify the timelines for the local grievance process in Board Policies DGBA (Local), FNG (Local), and GF (Local);

6. The authority to seek any necessary waivers from the Texas Education Agency without further action of the Board of Trustees regarding missed instructional days, low attendance, or any matters related to the emergency closures as part of this Resolution;

7. The authority to declare a catastrophe and take all actions as appropriate in accordance with Texas Government Code, Section 552.233, regarding temporary suspension of the Texas Public Information Act;

8. The authority to act in place of the Board under Policies CH, COA and CV (Local) regarding procurement and thus procure, negotiate, and execute contracts for goods and services that are necessary to mitigate, prevent, restore, and repair damage caused to District equipment, personal property, and facilities or to protect the safety of students and staff, related to COVID19 and its potential spread. Such authority being necessary to prevent delays posed by competitive procurement of contracts that will prevent or substantially impair the conduct of classes or other essential school functions and activities;

9. To the extent permitted by law, the authority to act in the place of the Board under Policy EIA (LOCAL) and to modify the provisions of Board Policy EIA (LOCAL), and the authority to modify the local student grading guidelines contained in the Bryan ISD Student Handbook; and

10. In the event other waivers or immediate actions are needed, the Superintendent is authorized to take other action and to submit/apply for other waivers in accordance with guidance and instructions from the national and state authorities and/or agencies.