Bryan School Board Hires Architect To Design Third Intermediate School IF Voters Approve May Bond Issue

Voters in the Bryan school district are less than two months away from determining the outcome of a $175 million dollar bond issue.

At last week’s school board meeting, an architect was selected to design the district’s third intermediate school if voters approve.

Assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw says an eight member committee of administrators reviewed 14 proposals and conducted interviews with five finalists.

The board, without discussion, approved the committee’s recommendation to hire PBK architects, which was the consultant in the district’s 2014 bond issue.

Click below for comments from Kevin Beesaw during the March 2, 2020 Bryan ISD board of trustees meeting.

Listen to “Bryan school board selects architect for third intermediate school, IF voters approve May bond issue” on Spreaker.