Bryan School Board Awards Roof Contract From 2019 Bond Issue And Makes More Decisions Related To Proposed 2020 Bond Issue

Bryan school board members, meeting by conference call March 23, awarded a contract related to the bond issue passed by Bryan ISD voters last May.

Construction project manager Paul Buckner provided background information on the $1.2 million dollar contract to replace roofs at Neal elementary and the Stephen F. Austin middle school library.

Board members on March 23 also pulled plans on the location of a new transportation and maintenance center if voters approve a $175 million dollar bond issue later this year. That’s after discovering the property across Texas Avenue from Davila middle school was not large enough.

On April 1, the Bryan ISD board will consider postponing the $175 million bond proposal from May 2 to the November 3 general election.