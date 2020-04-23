Bryan Police Thanks Citizen’s Report That Leads To An Arrest On Five Burglary Charges

 LISTEN LIVE 
Photo from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx of Shonley Ballom.

Bryan police go to Facebook to thank the citizen who called in a suspicious person report that led to an arrest on five burglary charges.

BPD responded Tuesday morning around 9:30 to a neighborhood near South Texas and Sulphur Springs.

That’s where a man wearing a coronavirus mask was seen pulling on car doors. Four minutes after the call, officers found the man.

According to the arrest report, the man ran away, but he was caught after attempting to enter an apartment storage closet.

22 year old Shonley Ballom, who is accused of taking a handgun from one of the vehicles, says he found the gun in a field more than two miles away.

Ballom was also arrested for possessing a gun as a convicted felon, evading arrest, and a warrant accusing him of a home burglary a week ago Wednesday.

He is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling $120,000 dollars.

Screen shot from the Bryan police department’s Facebook page.

