Bryan Police Receive 23 Reports Of Unlocked Vehicle Burglaries On Saturday

On Saturday morning, Bryan police received reports of someone entering 23 unlocked vehicles.

Nothing was taken from the majority of the vehicles.

BPD reports the following locations:

200 block of Kosarek, six vehicles where losses included tools.

2900 block of Montana, nine vehicles were losses included a wallet.

4100 block of Old Hearne, six vehicles where losses included loose change from one vehicle.

3100 block E 29th, near Broadmoor, two vehicles where losses included a stolen gun.

BPD is asking for video recordings from residents that were made between Friday at 10 p.m. and Saturday at 5 a.m.

Anyone with information to contact the BPD at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).