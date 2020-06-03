 LISTEN LIVE 
Bryan Police Looking For Hit & Run Driver Who Struck A Pedestrian

A hit and run in downtown Bryan has left a 49 year old pedestrian hospitalized in critical condition.

Bryan police reported Wednesday afternoon this happened during the midnight hour at William Joel Bryan and North Bryan Avenue.

Anyone with surveillance video of vehicular or foot traffic in the area between 12:00 a.m. and 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday is asked to call BPD at 979-209-5300.

BPD is asking anyone with suspect or witness information to contact the criminal investigation division at 979-209-5300 or Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

