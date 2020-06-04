Bryan Police Investigating The City’s Second Homicide In Seven Days Associated With A College Station PD Drug Arrest

Bryan police investigating the city’s second murder in seven days is associated with a drug arrest in College Station.

BPD reports no arrests but there is a suspect in the death of 32 year old Derrick O’Bryant Smith. According to a BPD news release, Smith was the victim of a drive by shooting Thursday night at the end of Clark Street in the Castle Heights neighborhood of northeast Bryan. Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an undisclosed incident between the victim and the shooter.

About 40 minutes after the shooting, College Station police stopped a car matching the suspect’s description on Holleman near the Lincoln Recreation Center. A front seat passenger, 23 year old Jesse Velazquez-Ornelas of Bryan, was arrested for possessing more than one pound of THC oil, 35 squares of LSD, eight units of promethazine without a prescription, and a marijuana bud. Ornelas is jailed in lieu of bonds totaling 98 thousand dollars. Online jail records do not show the driver was arrested.