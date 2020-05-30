Bryan Police Investigating Friday Night Murder

Bryan police officers are investigating the Friday night murder of a 53 year old woman.

As of Saturday morning, BPD has not announced the woman’s name, if any arrests have been made, or any circumstances of what happened at the Twin City condominiums on Verde Drive, which is north of Villa Maria and east of Harvey Mitchell.

From Bryan police:

On May 29, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Officers responded to a homicide at the Twin City Condominiums located at 1107 Verde.

Officers discovered a 53-year-old female deceased in her residence. Another person was in the residence at the time and is not injured.

It is early in the investigation and investigators are working on determining the manner of death and the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

It is believed to be an isolated incident and does not believe the general public to be in danger at this time.

At this time the name of the deceased is being withheld.

We are asking that if anyone has video of vehicular or foot traffic in the area between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm to submit that to amayac@bryantx.gov