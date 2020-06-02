 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News » Bryan Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Bryan Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020

Bryan police are investigating an armed robbery at the Discount Drink and Tobacco on East 29th Street on Monday night around 10:30 p.m.

According to BPD, a man entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint. The suspect fled on food with an undisclosed amount of money.

Several customers were in the store, but no injuries were reported.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=139404

Posted by on Jun 2 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in -