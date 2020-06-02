Bryan Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Bryan Police Investigating Armed RobberyFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020
Bryan police are investigating an armed robbery at the Discount Drink and Tobacco on East 29th Street on Monday night around 10:30 p.m.
According to BPD, a man entered the store and demanded money at gunpoint. The suspect fled on food with an undisclosed amount of money.
Several customers were in the store, but no injuries were reported.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Jun 2 2020.