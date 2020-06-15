Bryan Police Continue To Look For Two Armed Robbery Suspects

Bryan Police Continue To Look For Two Armed Robbery SuspectsFeatured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Monday, June 15th, 2020
Bryan police continue to look for two suspects accused of an armed robbery early Friday morning between the Bryan city cemetery and Mount Calvary cemetery.
BPD reported no one was injured and no suspect descriptions were given.
Two victims, who said they knew the suspects, told officers they had all agreed to meet around two in the morning on Legion Court.
An undisclosed amount of cash and personal items were taken.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=139672
Posted by Bill Oliver on Jun 15 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.