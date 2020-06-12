Bryan Police Checking On People Inside A Parked Car At Two In The Morning Leads To An Arrest For Sexual Assault Of A Child

A Bryan police officer checking on people inside a parked car at two in the morning leads to an arrest on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

According to the BPD arrest report, the officer noticed the headlights were off but the interior light was on and people in the car.

As the officer approached the car, he saw two women in the backseat.

A 23 year old and a 16 year old both told the officer they knew each other and the sexual contact witnessed by the officer was consentual.

The 23 year old, Diqueshia Anderson of Bryan, remains in jail in lieu of a one hundred thousand dollar bond.