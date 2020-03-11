Bryan Police Arrest A Local Man A Second Time From A Gunfire Incident

A Bryan man who told police last week he was relieved to be arrested for only disorderly conduct after firing four shots returns to jail.

Bryan police confirm 36 year old Henry Jenkins was arrested two days later on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report on the new charge, the target of the gunfire said Jenkins fired three shots at him.

Two of the rounds went into the victim’s pickup truck.

Three witnesses saw Jenkins fire three shots at others involved in a disturbance and once in the air.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

Jenkins is back in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $32,000 dollars.