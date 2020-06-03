Bryan Police Announce Arrest From Last Friday’s Murder

Bryan police announce an arrest in last Friday’s murder of 56 year old Loretta Lynne Aguirre.

24 year old Ike Dashawnne Newton of Snook is held in the Brazos County jail in lieu of a $300,000 dollar bond.

News release from Bryan police:

On June 2nd, 2020 the Bryan Police Department was able to identify a suspect through investigative leads.

The suspect willingly responded to the Bryan Police Department for an interview where Probable Cause was obtained and an arrest warrant was issued for Ike Dashawnne Newton, 24 years old.

He was arrested for Murder without incident at the Bryan Police Department.

We have no information indicating that there are any other suspects.

During the investigation it was determined that the Loretta Aguirre died due to a violent assault.

The investigation is still ongoing and we will release information as it becomes available so that we do not jeopardize the prosecution in this case.

Original story:

Bryan police officers are investigating the Friday night murder of a 56 year old woman.

On Sunday afternoon, BPD released the identity of the victim as Loretta Lynn Aguirre.

BPD has not announced if any arrests have been made or any circumstances of what happened at the Twin City condominiums on Verde Drive, which is north of Villa Maria and east of Harvey Mitchell.

BPD is asking anyone who has video of vehicular or foot traffic in the area on Friday between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. to e-mail amayac@bryantx.gov

From Bryan police:

On May 29, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Officers responded to a homicide at the Twin City Condominiums located at 1107 Verde.

Officers discovered a 53-year-old female deceased in her residence. Another person was in the residence at the time and is not injured.

It is early in the investigation and investigators are working on determining the manner of death and the circumstances surrounding the homicide.

It is believed to be an isolated incident and does not believe the general public to be in danger at this time.

At this time the name of the deceased is being withheld.

We are asking that if anyone has video of vehicular or foot traffic in the area between 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm to submit that to amayac@bryantx.gov