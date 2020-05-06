Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, May 6th, 2020
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Governor Abbott’s process of reopening Texas, continuing city business, the city’s financial situation, Bryan Texas Utilities, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138961
Posted by Chelsea Reber on May 6 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.