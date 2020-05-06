 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter » Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, May 6th, 2020

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about Governor Abbott’s process of reopening Texas, continuing city business, the city’s financial situation, Bryan Texas Utilities, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.

Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138961

Posted by on May 6 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-