Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about an upcoming city council meeting, relief for citizens impacted by the coronavirus, Governor Abbott’s response, reopening Brazos County, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138744
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Apr 22 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.