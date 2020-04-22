 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter » Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about an upcoming city council meeting, relief for citizens impacted by the coronavirus, Governor Abbott’s response, reopening Brazos County, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138744

Posted by on Apr 22 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-