Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, April 8th, 2020
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about health district updates, the continued progress on the superpark, BTU rate relief, social distancing orders, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
