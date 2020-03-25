Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, March 25th, 2020
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the increase of positive coronavirus cases in Brazos County, the economic impact, progress on the Midtown project and the superpark, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
Posted by Chelsea Reber on Mar 25 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter.