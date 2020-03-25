 LISTEN LIVE 
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, March 25th, 2020

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the increase of positive coronavirus cases in Brazos County, the economic impact, progress on the Midtown project and the superpark, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

