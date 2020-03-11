Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

 LISTEN LIVE 
Wednesday, March 11th, 2020

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the coronavirus, the Bryan Police Assistant Chief’s retirement, the possibility of BTU offering cable TV or internet services, a new event in Downtown Bryan, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

