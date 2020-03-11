Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAW

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Wednesday, March 11th, 2020
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the coronavirus, the Bryan Police Assistant Chief’s retirement, the possibility of BTU offering cable TV or internet services, a new event in Downtown Bryan, and more during his appearance on The Infomaniacs on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Listen to “Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
