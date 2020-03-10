Bryan Man Going To Prison For Assaulting The Same Family Member A Second Time

A Bryan man has admitted to assaulting a family member a second time.

As part of a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office, 40 year old Justin Warren Batten was sentenced to a total of four years in prison.

Batten was on probation from an assault that took place in September 2015 when the second attack took place last August.

Batten, who was also convicted of crimes against family members in January 2016 and December 2011, also admitted to violating probation by failing to be tested or attempting to alter drug and alcohol tests 20 times over a period of 26 months.