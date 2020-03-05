Bryan Man Going To Prison After Admitting To Breaking Into A Former Girlfriend’s Apartment And Firing Multiple Shots

A Bryan man is heading to prison after admitting to breaking into a College Station apartment and firing multiple shots.

The Brazos County district attorney’s office announced 32 year old Evan Harris was sentenced to 16 years for what happened last May at his ex-girlfriend’s apartment.

No one was hit by four rounds Harris fired from his rifle, which he retrieved after assaulting a man who was dating his former girlfriend.

Harris sought probation, while the DA’s office brought up his prior criminal history that included three assault convictions.

Harris will have to serve at least eight years before becoming eligible for parole.

