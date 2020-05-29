Bryan Man Arrested On Manslaughter And DWI Charges In The Death Of His Girlfriend

College Station police has arrested a Bryan man on manslaughter and DWI charges in the death of his girlfriend.

19 year old Seana Reagan Michaela Mitchell died after she was run over early Friday morning on Trace Meadows Drive. The location is east of Wellborn Road and north of Navarro, near Steeplechase Park.

According to a CSPD news release, the driver called 9-1-1 around 2 a.m. and said Mitchell had been hanging onto his truck. When he began driving, he said Mitchell had been run over.

The woman died after she was taken to the hospital.

The news release states the manslaughter charge against 20 year old Colten Dean Mushinski is for driving “his truck in close proximity to the pedestrian in a manner that led to him striking her or driving over her (and) causing her death.”

According to online jail records, bond on the DWI charge was set at $2,000 dollars. A bond has not been set on the manslaughter charge.