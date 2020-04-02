Bryan ISD Superintendent’s Update To The School Board

Several topics were brought up during Bryan school district superintendent Christie Whitbeck’s update to the school board during Wednesday’s special meeting.

Dr. Whitbeck explained how at-home learning is transitioning to online for students, how students will be graded during the fifth and sixth/sixth week periods, that some modifications are going to be made in serving student meals, and her communication with high school seniors about end of year activities.

Click below for comments from Christie Whitbeck during the April 1, 2020 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD superintendent update to school board members, April 1 2020” on Spreaker.