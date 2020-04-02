 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News » Bryan ISD Superintendent’s Update To The School Board

Bryan ISD Superintendent’s Update To The School Board

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, April 2nd, 2020

Several topics were brought up during Bryan school district superintendent Christie Whitbeck’s update to the school board during Wednesday’s special meeting.

Dr. Whitbeck explained how at-home learning is transitioning to online for students, how students will be graded during the fifth and sixth/sixth week periods, that some modifications are going to be made in serving student meals, and her communication with high school seniors about end of year activities.

Click below for comments from Christie Whitbeck during the April 1, 2020 Bryan ISD school board meeting.

Listen to “Bryan ISD superintendent update to school board members, April 1 2020” on Spreaker.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138437

Posted by on Apr 2 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-