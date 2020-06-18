Bryan ISD School Board Approves Temporary Repairs To Hail Damaged Roofs & Closes Out Administration Building Roofing Contract

Three weeks after hail and high winds moved through Bryan, temporary roof repairs are coming to three Bryan ISD schools.

This week’s Bryan ISD school board meeting included unanimous approval to associate superintendent Kevin Beesaw’s recommendation to a $260,000 dollar contract.

Beesaw said work would start right away at Bryan High, Bryan Collegiate, and Johnson elementary.

This November marks six years since BISD voters approved a $132 million dollar bond issue. Last July, the board used savings from prior projects to pay for a $1 million dollar replacement of the roof at the current administration office.

This week, the board approved Beesaw’s recommendation to close out the contract.

BISD construction manager Paul Buckner says subject to the weather, the life expectancy of the new roof on what used to be part of the Stephen F. Austin middle school campus should be 20 to 30 years.

Due to change orders during the project, BISD is saving $80,000 over the original contract amount.