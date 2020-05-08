Bryan ISD School Board Approves Selling The Former Administration Building

Bryan ISD’s former administration building is returning to the property tax rolls.

The BISD school board on Monday approved authorizing the superintendent to sell the building at Texas and William Joel Bryan to a College Station based technology company.

Click HERE to read and download the resolution that was approved by the Bryan ISD school board May 4, 2020.

Computers, Electronics, Office, ETC. LTD. (CEO) was the only qualifying bid that was received.

CEO owner Reagan Jackson told WTAW News “CEO Technologies is a local internet provider and IT Company offering fiber-to-the-home throughout multiple subdivisions, apartments, and office parks around Bryan/College Station, and are quickly expanding our service footprint. We have taken a strong interest in helping with the revitalization of Downtown Bryan and think the BISD building can become a great office space and technology training center for our continued expansion.”

The purchase price is $2,451,000 dollars.

The board’s unanimous approval followed no discussion after a brief presentation by assistant superintendent Kevin Beesaw.

Beesaw said the former bank building was placed on the open market after no offers were received by open-enrollment charter schools that are located wholly or partly within BISD’s boundaries.

The last two years, the building housed BISD’s special education offices. SPED will move this summer to the former Milam elementary school, which was closed three years ago.

Click below for comments from Kevin Beesaw during the May 4, 2020 Bryan ISD board of trustees meeting:

Listen to “Bryan ISD school board approves selling former administration building” on Spreaker.