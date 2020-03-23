 LISTEN LIVE 
Home » Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News » Bryan ISD Extending Shutdown Until April 10

Bryan ISD Extending Shutdown Until April 10

Posted by Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News Monday, March 23rd, 2020

Bryan ISD announced Monday evening that the district will remain closed through April 10.

This follows Monday’s shelter in place order.

Bryan ISD also announced more than 10,000 people have completed a technology survey, and the district will be handing out Chromebooks to parents on Tuesday.

Click below to read and download letters Bryan ISD sent to parents March 23, 2020:

English language letter BISD sent to parents.

From Google Translate: Carta en español BISD enviada a los padres.

Short URL: http://wtaw.com/?p=138277

Posted by on Mar 23 2020. Filed under Featured Stories, Local News for Newsletter, News.
Listen Live to WTAW 1620

Let the community know how you’ve adjusted your operations due to the COVID-19 situation.

WTAW Cares - Business Update

© 2020 WTAW. All Rights Reserved. Log in

-