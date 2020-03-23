Bryan ISD Extending Shutdown Until April 10

Bryan ISD announced Monday evening that the district will remain closed through April 10.

This follows Monday’s shelter in place order.

Bryan ISD also announced more than 10,000 people have completed a technology survey, and the district will be handing out Chromebooks to parents on Tuesday.

Click below to read and download letters Bryan ISD sent to parents March 23, 2020:

English language letter BISD sent to parents.

From Google Translate: Carta en español BISD enviada a los padres.