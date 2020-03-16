Bryan ISD Coronavirus Update

Bryan ISD superintendent Christie Whitbeck issued a statement Monday evening that it “appears likely” the district will remain closed beyond this week.

Dr. Whitbeck’s online update followed meetings with many district leaders that included participants at remote locations to practice social distancing.

BISD communications director Matt LeBlanc says 752 students took advantage of the first day of free “grab and go” lunches that were handed out at four campuses.

LeBlanc also says hourly employees who are not working due to the district wide closure are being paid for eight hours each day.

Statement from Bryan ISD superintendent Christie Whitbeck:

While Bryan ISD is closed this week, many district leaders met today and will continue to meet during the week, often through teleconferencing so we are also practicing social distancing.

While we have not yet made a decision on when Bryan ISD will reopen, we will finalize the decision regarding the possibility of an extended closure by mid-week as we remain in contact with the Brazos County Health District, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas Education Agency. We understand the closure of school greatly impacts our families, and we are making all decisions in the best interest of our students and staff.

If Bryan ISD remains closed beyond this week, which appears likely, our Teaching and Learning Department is already working on how to best continue providing instruction while our students are out of the classroom. Further planning with principals and campus leaders will continue this week so that if the closure is prolonged we will ensure our students continue to learn.

In the meantime, there are things you can do. Tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, we will send you a list of online educational resources and learning activities you can work on with your children during the week. Many of these programs are routinely used in the classroom and students are very familiar with them, therefore, children should be able to work independently.

Please also take advantage of our free “grab and go lunch” that will be available Monday – Friday while Bryan ISD is closed. You may pick up lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bryan High School, Long Intermediate, Rayburn Intermediate, and Kemp-Carver Elementary School. Families may choose any of these four locations, but because of federal guidelines, you must have your children with you to receive the “grab and go lunch.”

We’re also updating our Bryan ISD COVID-19 webpage with new information as we know it. You can access this page anytime at www.bryanisd.org/covid19.

I know these are uncertain times. The health and safety of our community must remain our top priority. Please continue to encourage your children to practice basic health safety like washing hands, coughing or sneezing into a tissue or sleeve, not touching their mouth, nose or eyes, and practicing social distancing.

I’ll continue to update you as we have information available, and appreciate your understanding.