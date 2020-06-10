Bryan Council Awards $5.6 Million Construction Contract To Replace Travis Park Ballfields

The Bryan city council Tuesday night, without comment, awarded a $5.6 million dollar construction contract to replace ballfields at Travis Park.

Bond financing related to the superpark approved earlier this year will pay for demolishing existing structures and build three new fields, covered concrete bleachers, batting cages, concessions and restrooms, a playground, and new driveways and parking lots.

In future meetings, the council will award contracts for $1.5 half million dollars of artificial turf, and another $500,000 to pay for lighting the fields.

City staff says the combined contracts are about $200,000 dollars under budget.

Construction could start before the end of June, and is expected to be completed, weather permitting, next February.