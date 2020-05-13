Bryan Council Approves Midtown District Redevelopment Plan

Action at this week’s Bryan city council meeting included adopting recommendations for redeveloping the midtown area.

That follows one and a half years of consultants and city staff meeting with the public on the future of the area bordered by downtown, Texas A&M, Texas Avenue, and Finfeather Road.

Click HERE to read and download presentation materials from the May 12, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.

Click HERE to read and download staff information from the May 12, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.

Because Tuesday’s meeting was conducted by a telephone conference call, the public hearing consisted of letters being read by city secretary Mary Lynne Stratta.

Those submitting letters of support included Charles Coats of Habitat For Humanity, who brought up their office and some homes are located in Midtown.

A letter written by Deborah Miller asked the council to table the plan for a few years due to coronavirus.

Local architect Kateri Stewart brought up how the local professional community was left out of the design process of some of the future housing. Mayor Andrew Nelson said he respected the architect’s opinion.

This summer and fall, the council will take final action on new zoning districts for residential and commercial properties in the midtown area.