Bryan + College Station Public Library System's New Director On The Infomaniacs

Bryan + College Station Public Library System’s New Director On The Infomaniacs

Posted by Featured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter, News Thursday, April 9th, 2020

Bea Saba, the new director of the Bryan + College Station Public Library System, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about her background, future programming, the renovated Larry J. Ringer Library, a community Easter egg hunt, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Listen to “Bryan + College Station Library Director Bea Saba on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.

Posted by on Apr 9 2020.
