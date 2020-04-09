Bryan + College Station Public Library System Update on WTAW

Bryan + College Station Public Library System Update on WTAWFeatured Stories, Interviews, Local News for Newsletter Thursday, April 9th, 2020
Bea Saba, the new director of the Bryan + College Station Public Library System, visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about her background, future programming, the renovated Larry J. Ringer Library, a community Easter egg hunt, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Listen to “Bryan + College Station Library Director Bea Saba on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
