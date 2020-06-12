Bryan City Council Receives Monthly Project Update

June’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Bryan city council included an update on city projects from city manager Kean Register that filled three pages and lasted seven minutes.

From Bryan city manager Kean Register:

CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS

• 80% of the Waco Street Realignment project’s roadway has been poured. Frontier has completed their work for lowering/relocating their facilities, and substantial completion is expected by early August.

• Work on the 17th Street Culvert project has been on hold due to a re-routing of an existing sewer line, and work is scheduled to resume the week of June 8.

• The first reimbursement from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to the City has been received, and a second Request for Reimbursement is under review. An inspection by FEMA will be made to finalize the project but it has been delayed due to COVID 19.

• Construction began on both phases of Bryan Midtown Park – Phase 1B (Bomber Drive) and 3A (Lake bypass channel), with substantial completion estimated for late June. The traffic signal at Bomber/Villa Maria will not be installed until the poles and mast arms are delivered, which could be later in the year.

• Construction began on the Midtown Park – Phase 3E Sedimentation and Detention Pond. This first pond will be located directly behind the upcoming Big Shots Lease Area and the dirt removed from this pond will be used to build a berm along Williamson and elevate back corner of park where future ballfields are planned. Completion is anticipated by the end of the summer.

• Woodville Road Street, Drainage and Utility Improvements continue to make progress, with the drainage, sanitary, and water line construction completed at the Woodville / SH 6 intersection and is now progressing along Woodville Road towards Old Hearne Road. Phase I of the pavement reconstruction with the roundabout at Woodville / Woody / SH6 Overpass is expected to be completed in July, and the full project is expected for completion in January.

• Coulter Drive Reconstruction construction crew began work on phase one of the project, consisting of utility installations in and around the intersection of E. 29th Street and Coulter Drive. This intersection is closed to traffic and is expected to remain closed through July. Detours through adjacent residential neighborhoods have been setup and residents are experiencing higher traffic volumes as a result. The project is expected to be completed in summer of 2021.

• The Kazmeier Road and Drainage construction is approximately 90% complete, with cleanup, sodding and fence replacement in progress. The contractor has less than 100 days remaining to complete the project.

• Bryan Midtown Park – Phase 1C Travis Fields Reconstruction –A construction contract for the reconstruction of the Travis Fields little league complex will be considered by the City Council at the June 9, 2020 meeting. Construction should begin before first of July and anticipate completion by the end of February 2021 in time for Little League season.

• Construction plans for the Midtown Park Phase 3C Pond Earthwork to excavate the lake and install the service spillway are being completed, and as soon as the Chemical Hazard Health and Safety Plan for Soil and Sediment Removal is prepared for the lake area, the project will advertise for bids. Staff anticipates the project bidding in June with the plan to bring a construction contract to City Council at the July Council meeting or a special meeting later in July. The lake excavation work is anticipated to take approximately 1 year. The work to build the final emergency spillway and remedy the bypass flow that happens around Rountree to South College will be a separate contract, as that work requires approval from the TCEQ Dam Safety Division.

• Public outreach for the first phase of the Texas Avenue redesign will begin late June, with mailers and stakeholder meeting information included. TxDOT is scheduled to bid Phase 1 in October, with construction to start thereafter. This phase was accelerated due to the need for storm sewer improvements to support the Old Hearne Road Project. The remainder of the project design will continue to progress through 2021.

• The design plans for the street side improvement for Phase I of the Downtown Quiet Zone at Groesbeck Railroad Crossing are 95% complete, with anticipated bidding as soon as the Federal Rail Administration (FRA) provides staff comments on the intersection treatments. Dialogue with the FRA has been with the Regional Specialist; however, staff was contacted directly by the reviewer from Washington DC last week, who asked specific questions about the project, which indicated there is some movement in the review of our project.

• Review of the plans for the William J. Bryan Improvements have been delayed due to TxDOT computer difficulties. This project is expected to be let by TxDOT as early as next April, but could be delayed pending right of way and easement acquisitions.

• The William J Bryan Telecom Conversion project is expected to bid in late fall. Frontier has requested additional design work be performed by a design consultant, and provided an agreement on fees can be negotiated, the project may be impacted only slightly.

• Negotiations are currently underway for the design contract for Phase II of the Palasota Street Reconstruction, with the Council consideration on the design contract expected by August.

• The schematic design phase of the South College Avenue Reconstruction Project has begun.

PARKS AND POOLS

• All concrete work at Edgewater Park has been completed and the playground equipment is being installed. Contractor is completing lighting and irrigation installation, with projected completion by early July.

MISCELLANEOUS

• The City recently launched a “2020 Census Gift Card Giveaway” on the City’s social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) for gift cards to a Bryan small business. The giveaway is scheduled weekly through the beginning of August, and is intended to raise awareness about the Census and to increase Bryan’s self-response rate. Entries are open Monday through Friday and winners are announced on Mondays. City of Bryan employees are not eligible to win, but staff hopes the giveaway is widely shared with family and friends. This giveaway is part of the Census programming conceived by Bryan Staff Planner Allison Kay and funded by a grant awarded earlier this year from the Communities Foundation of Texas. Visit www.bryantx.gov or the City’s social media platforms for more information.

• The City of Bryan’s 2020 Census self-response rate increased to 54.7% on June 1st. Bryan’s response rate is still lower (by 0.5%) than the state average. However, Bryan’s response rate is ranked 409th out of 1,211 cities in Texas. College Station is ranked 575th. Brazos County’s overall response rate is ranked 52 out of the 254 counties in Texas. The census can be completed online, by phone or by mail. For more information go to www.census.gov.

Click below for Kean Register’s report during the June 10, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.

