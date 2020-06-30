Bryan City Council Holding Special Meeting To Award Major Superpark Contract And Establish A City Travel And Tourism Agency

The Bryan city council is holding a special meeting Thursday afternoon to award a major contract for the superpark, officially known as Midtown Park, and to establish a city travel and tourism agency.

The council has been given a recommendation to who should be the general contractor of a more than $38 million dollar sports and events center and nearby amphitheater. The recommended general contractor was in charge of Texas A&M’s Music Activities Center, Bright football complex, the Cox-McFerrin Center, the physical education activity building, and the renovation of Corps of Cadets housing. Six firms made a proposal and four were interviewed. If approved, construction could start as early as January. Weather permitting, the multipurpose building and outdoor gathering area could be completed in the spring of 2022. The contract price is about $1.2 million under the consultant’s lowest estimate.

The council will also consider the creation of the “Destination Bryan” travel and tourism agency. That’s after last week’s decision to disband the Experience Bryan/College Station organization. If approved, operations are targeted to start August first. Last week, the six members of the EBCS board from College Station voted to dismantle the joint organization. Two board members appointed by the city of Bryan voted no. One member representing Texas A&M voted present.

