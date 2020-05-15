Bryan City Council Directs Charter Review Advisory To Research At Least Nine Subjects

There are at least nine ideas to change the Bryan city charter.

At this week’s city council meeting, there was no opposition to forward any of the ideas to the charter review advisory committee.

Greg Owens brought up eliminating city council pay of $10 dollars a month.

Mayor Andrew Nelson repeated his request to give the Bryan city manager the same spending authority as College Station, and standardizing charters of both cities where possible.

Mike Southerland submitted seven ideas.

Click HERE to read and download Mike Southerland’s three page list, which includes asking voters to:

• BTU creating a cable TV and internet franchise

• Hold a bond election to finance construction of a senior center

• Hold a bond election for parks and recreation projects

• Hold a bond election for street construction and repairs

• Hold a bond election to pay for flood mitigation and water quality projects

• Establishing a $2 million dollar low income housing program, and

• Cap how much the council borrow through certificates of obligation without getting voter approval.

The advisory committee will also look into any possible charter changes required by new laws passed by the state legislature last year.

Click below to hear comments from the May 12, 2020 Bryan city council meeting.

Listen to “Bryan city council asks charter review advisory committee to check out nine possible changes” on Spreaker.