Bryan City Council Awards Major Midtown Park Contract And Establishes A City Travel And Tourism Agency

Construction of the city of Bryan Midtown Park sports and events center could start in January and weather permitting, be completed in the spring of 2022. That’s after the city council awarded a $38 million dollar design build contract for a facility that will have a minimum of 16 volleyball courts that can be converted to eight basketball courts. City manager Kean Register says the third party operator of the center has been in contact with the companies that will oversee the construction about determining the final size and configuration. Special projects director Frank Clark says the configuration may include space for more non-sports events. Clark also says the contract is almost $2 million dollars under the consultant’s budget because the third party operator of the facility will be buying furniture, fixtures, and equipment. Mike Southerland voted against the contract, citing the drop in travel and tourism events and hotel stays due to the pandemic.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the Midtown Park sports and events center.

Click HERE to read and download information about the proposed general contractor and the project.

The week after the city of College Station disbands the Experience Bryan/College Station travel and tourism agency, the Bryan city council creates its own organization. The council voted 5-1 to one to create the “Destination Bryan” agency. Councilman Mike Southerland voted against creating the agency, then joined the rest of the council in approving staff recommendations for the first three members of the board of directors. They are downtown Bryan advocate Fern Jones, Texas A&M deputy athletics director Michael Thompson Jr., and Spencer Clements of the Stella Hotel and Atlas Lakewalk.

Hear comments from the Bryan council’s special meeting on the construction contract and establishing the “Destination Bryan” travel and tourism agency during Monday newscasts on 1620, 94.5, and radioaggieland.com.

Original story:

The Bryan city council is holding a special meeting Thursday afternoon to award a major contract for the superpark, officially known as Midtown Park, and to establish a city travel and tourism agency.

The council has been given a recommendation to who should be the general contractor of a more than $38 million dollar sports and events center and nearby amphitheater. The recommended general contractor was in charge of Texas A&M’s Music Activities Center, Bright football complex, the Cox-McFerrin Center, the physical education activity building, and the renovation of Corps of Cadets housing. Six firms made a proposal and four were interviewed. If approved, construction could start as early as January. Weather permitting, the multipurpose building and outdoor gathering area could be completed in the spring of 2022. The contract price is about $1.2 million under the consultant’s lowest estimate.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the Midtown Park sports and events center.

Click HERE to read and download information about the proposed general contractor and the project.

The council will also consider the creation of the “Destination Bryan” travel and tourism agency. That’s after last week’s decision to disband the Experience Bryan/College Station organization. If approved, operations are targeted to start August first. Last week, the six members of the EBCS board from College Station voted to dismantle the joint organization. Two board members appointed by the city of Bryan voted no. One member representing Texas A&M voted present.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the proposed “Destination Bryan” agency.

Click HERE to read and download the “Destination Bryan” certificate.