Bryan City Council Accepts Donation And Purchases Remaining Property Associated With The Phillips Events Center

The remaining property and buildings associated with what was at one time Briarcrest country club now belongs to the city of Bryan.

That’s after the city council during a special meeting on Monday unanimously accepted a donation and purchased land from Wallace Phillips.

Mayor Andrew Nelson and deputy city manager Hugh Walker said the location of the land that was purchased for $665,000 dollars will be used to expand the driving range.

The transactions also confirm the city owns the private drive.

Two letters were read during the public hearing by city secretary Mary Lynne Stratta. A letter in support was written by the president of the Brazos Golf Association, Mark Haven. The council had no response to the other letter, written by John Miller, about the timing of accepting the donation and buying the additional land.

The council actions removed from the tax rolls, the land that was purchased and the donation of the Phillips Event Center, which the city had appraised at almost $6 million dollars.

The donation includes the clubhouse, two other buildings, the swimming pool, and tennis courts.

The council also agreed to pay Phillips $12,500 dollars a month to manage the events center. That’s in addition to Phillips managing the golf course that he donated to the city two and a half years ago, at a rate of $8,300 dollars a month.

