Bryan And College Station School Boards Are Considering Changes To Next Year’s Calendar

This week’s meetings of the Bryan and College Station ISD school boards included potential changes to next year’s calendar.

No action was taken by the Bryan ISD board. BISD chief of staff Ginger Carrabine says one idea from the state that is NOT being considered in BISD is a year long class schedule. Carrabine says BISD administrators are looking at starting the school year earlier, having fewer teacher in-service days, and the possibility of extending the school year for elementary students.

College Station ISD board members are interested in trading six teacher in-service days for classroom instruction. Board members directed CSISD superintendent Mike Martindale to gauge reaction from teachers and administrators and to get estimated costs. Martindale asked the board to consider any changes at their June meeting.

The proposal calls for starting classes three days earlier and add instructional days on October 9, January 5, and February 15.