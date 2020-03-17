Bryan and College Station ISDs Extend School Closings

The Bryan and College Station ISD’s announced Tuesday afternoon extending closures through April 3rd.

Letter to Parents from Bryan ISD:

Dear Bryan ISD Parents/Guardians,

With the best interest of our students, staff, and community in mind, Bryan ISD will remain closed until April 3, 2020.

This decision comes after consultation with the Brazos County Health Department, following the first identified case of COVID-19 locally. We know this decision will greatly impact our families, but please know we are taking action based on guidance from our local and state health leaders with the shared goal of community health safety.

● While our buildings are closed, this does not mean education is coming to a halt. Within the next few days, Bryan ISD will share information on how we will continue to educate our students at home. There are a lot of moving pieces to make this happen, but we are already working on the best strategy so all of our students continue to receive instruction.

● Also, our free “grab and go lunch” will continue Monday – Friday while Bryan ISD is closed. You may continue to pick up lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bryan High School, Long Intermediate, Rayburn Intermediate, and Kemp-Carver Elementary School. Families may choose any of these four locations, but because of federal guidelines, you must have your children with you to receive the “grab and go lunch.” We are working on expanding locations, but are awaiting Texas Department of Agriculture approval.

● Please continue to refer to our Bryan ISD COVID-19 update page, www.bryanisd.org/covid19 for updated information including a list of sites for learning, games, and activities for students that will be uploaded later today. One of our greatest strengths is our community. Together, we will get through this new and ever-changing challenge. While much remains in motion right now, we will continue working diligently to make decisions in the best interest of our students, staff, and community, and we will keep you updated every step of the way.

Thank you for your support during this time.

News release from College Station ISD:

CSISD schools will be closed through April 3 in order to participate in community-wide social distancing and limiting the spread of the virus.

During the closure, Kids Klub, extra-curricular activities and field trips are canceled. All CSISD buildings are closed to outside rentals.

Essential personnel who need to report to work will be contacted by their supervisors. If you are not contacted, you need to stay home. Work expectations and scheduling are still to be determined for other employees. Employees are expected to remain reachable and respond to supervisor calls and/or emails.

School lunches and breakfasts are being provided each weekday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at five CSISD campus locations. Children ages 1-18 can pick up lunch (and breakfast for the next day) at College Hills, River Bend, South Knoll, Southwood Valley and Oakwood. Children must be present to receive lunch and breakfast.