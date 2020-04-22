Bryan And College Station ISD School Boards Receive Updates On Responding To Coronavirus

This week’s Bryan and College Station ISD school board meetings included comprehensive updates on responding to coronavirus.

Click HERE to read and download information presented at the April 20, 2020 Bryan ISD board meeting.

Click HERE to read and download information presented at the April 21, 2020 College Station ISD board meeting.

Information shared by BISD superintendent Christie Whitbeck and CSISD superintendent Mike Martindale included plans for end of school year activities, what might and might not possibly happen this summer.

Other subjects brought up by Whitbeck included staffing, the school calendar, monitoring what the Texas Education Agency is doing, and documenting expenses for possible reimbursement in the future.

Other subjects brought up by Martindale included a recent parent online survey, how students will be able to say goodbye to classmates and teachers, how students and teachers will retrieve items from schools, summertime construction, and transitioning employees back to work.

Click below for comments from Christie Whitbeck and Mike Martindale.

