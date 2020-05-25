Bryan American Legion Hosts Memorial Day Program

The Bryan American Legion’s Memorial Day program was held outside due to the pandemic.

Military sacrifices was the theme of remarks from Post 159 commander Tom Marty.

Marty brought up examples from present and prior military action that coronavirus is not the first time service members have dealt with an invisible enemy

Post 159 chaplain Gerry Hince listed the names of service members who have died in the last year.

Participants followed the program by placing flags on veterans gravesites at Bryan city cemetery.

Click below for the Bryan American Legion Memorial Day program, May 25 2020:

Listen to “Bryan American Legion hosts Memorial Day program” on Spreaker.